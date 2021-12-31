The Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers face off on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Barclays Center. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Nets will try to get back to winning ways after being beaten by the Philadelphia 76ers at home. Brooklyn didn't have a problem in beating the Clippers recently, when James Harden posted a season-high 39 points.

The Clippers bounced back from that defeat with a 91-82 win over the Boston Celtics a day later, but they'll try to begin 2022 on the right foot and get the upper hand over Brooklyn this time.

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Clippers: Storylines

The Nets look like one of the strongest teams in the league right now. At .697, Steve Nash's boys are in control of the Eastern Conference, although the Chicago Bulls are chasing them closely.

The Clippers, on the other hand, are fighting for the last playoffs spots in the West. They'll make the trip to Brooklyn with a lot of workload on their shoulders, given that they'll head into this game after a visit to the Raptors on Friday night.

How to watch or live stream Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Clippers in the US

The game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options to watch the game: NBA League Pass, YES, and Bally Sports SoCal.

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Clippers: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers haven't revealed their predictions for this game yet, but the Nets could be considered favorites not only due to their record this season but also for their recent win over the Clippers.

* Odds TBD.