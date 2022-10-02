Brooklyn Nets will face Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason game. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets will host Philadelphia 76ers at the Barclays Center this Monday, October 3 in what will be an NBA preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

There is less and less left for the start of the NBA regular season and the teams seek to arrive in the best way to meet the different objectives they have depending on their team and, of course, the performances they can achieve. Two of those who will surely fight up this 2022/2023 are the Nets and 76ers.

On the local side, they managed to win the Play-in tournament that allowed them to reach the playoffs. For much of 2021/2022 they were in the playoff zone, so playing the play-in was a bit frustrating for them. Then they would be bawled in the first round by the Celtics. The 76ers lost in the conference semifinals and this season they will seek to go further.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Monday, October 3, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

Undoubtedly these two teams will be cheerleaders for next season. Perhaps not favorites to reach the finals, but to the playoffs and even to the Conference semifinals. This, of course, as long as they do not take a leap in quality that allows them to be for more ambitious goals.

Both teams have very good rosters, especially the Brooklyn Nets despite the departure of some players like Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. However, the Philadelphia 76ers have James Harden and Joel Embiid, so there is good material to contend for at the top.

How to Watch or Live Stream Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers in the U.S.

This NBA preseason game between Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers to be played this Monday, October 3 at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York will be broadcast in the United States on NBA TV and YES App.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. Both teams are actually quite tough so whoever gets picked will surely be by very little difference.

