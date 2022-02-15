It's not a secret that LeBron James and Donald Trump's supporters don't get along. It was like that since he was in office and that hasn't changed the slightest since he left the White House several months ago.

James' criticism of Trump's politics made him a target. He was told to shut up and dribble, called out, and even some bars in Ohio established a "zero LeBron" policy in which Lakers games were banned.

Now, conservative author and pro-Trump activist Candace Owens has joined the list of Republicans taking big shots at the Lakers forward, going as far as to call him a liar with a low IQ.

NBA News: Candace Owens Says LeBron James Is Great At Basketball But Has A Low IQ

“I usually go after LeBron because it’s important for him with the platform that he has. Just to be clear, I think LeBron is a well-meaning person, and I don’t think LeBron means to do bad, but I just don’t think he is that smart, I really do. I think LeBron is low IQ.”

“I heard him speak about issues, and he is just so wrong. He carries an arrogance with him that is hard when you are being called the king, and he is an incredible talent; there is no doubt about that. If you are not educated about something, you shouldn’t speak about it. I would rather for him to be quiet than telling his people a lie.

"He needs to do the work of actually becoming educated about these issues, and it’s not hard. It really isn’t hard to look up data and to look up the facts. With the man of his kind of money, he doesn’t even have to look up data because someone can send him a list of bullet points, hey this is what is going on in American society.”

This won't be the last time that they take a shot at the Lakers star, who's also been criticized for his silence on China despite being so outspoken and politically involved in the States. Even so, he's not likely to even address this situation or respond in any manner.