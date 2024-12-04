Mike Tomlin has done it again. After a great victory in Cincinnati, the head coach extended his streak to 18 consecutive non-losing seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A remarkable achievement.

Moreover, in something that almost no one expected, the Steelers now have a two-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens and are getting closer to securing the AFC North title.

Now, the next step is to prove whether they are truly contenders to win the Super Bowl. The schedule will be the best test of that, considering that, after facing the Browns, they will have a brutal 10-day stretch with games against the Eagles, Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What do the Steelers need to change to win the Super Bowl?

After the great performance of the Steelers’ offense in Cincinnati, with over 500 total yards and 44 points, Mike Tomlin was asked by reporters if he now felt comfortable winning in a shootout against the Browns or any other team.

Advertisement

The coach admitted that this is not his preferred formula on the road to a potential Super Bowl. “I don’t know that I’m ever comfortable playing in a shootout. It’s just my background and my expertise to be quite honest with you. I respect offenses and talented players, but it doesn’t mean that I’ll ever be comfortable in those circumstances.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Russell Wilson and Justin Fields' coach receives offer to leave Steelers

“I have certain expectations because of my professional journey on defense. I expect us to slow those things down and minimize some of that. In the rare instances that we don’t, I’m thankful that we have an offense that’s capable of matching it.”

Advertisement

What is the Steelers’ record right now and their playoff chances?

The Steelers have a 9-3 record and are in first place in the AFC North. In fact, if they manage to secure a victory against Cleveland, they could seal the division title when they face the Ravens on December 21.

Currently, Pittsburgh has a 95% playoff probability, and with a win over the Browns, that number would rise to 99%. This could lead to multiple scenarios for clinching a playoff spot by Week 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement