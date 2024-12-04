Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin urges Russell Wilson and Steelers not to follow a risky formula trying to win the Super Bowl

Mike Tomlin acknowledged that the Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers might be at risk with a certain style of play. It could be a dangerous gamble for a team with championship aspirations.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin has done it again. After a great victory in Cincinnati, the head coach extended his streak to 18 consecutive non-losing seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A remarkable achievement.

Moreover, in something that almost no one expected, the Steelers now have a two-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens and are getting closer to securing the AFC North title.

Now, the next step is to prove whether they are truly contenders to win the Super Bowl. The schedule will be the best test of that, considering that, after facing the Browns, they will have a brutal 10-day stretch with games against the Eagles, Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs.

What do the Steelers need to change to win the Super Bowl?

After the great performance of the Steelers’ offense in Cincinnati, with over 500 total yards and 44 points, Mike Tomlin was asked by reporters if he now felt comfortable winning in a shootout against the Browns or any other team.

The coach admitted that this is not his preferred formula on the road to a potential Super Bowl. “I don’t know that I’m ever comfortable playing in a shootout. It’s just my background and my expertise to be quite honest with you. I respect offenses and talented players, but it doesn’t mean that I’ll ever be comfortable in those circumstances.”

“I have certain expectations because of my professional journey on defense. I expect us to slow those things down and minimize some of that. In the rare instances that we don’t, I’m thankful that we have an offense that’s capable of matching it.”

What is the Steelers’ record right now and their playoff chances?

The Steelers have a 9-3 record and are in first place in the AFC North. In fact, if they manage to secure a victory against Cleveland, they could seal the division title when they face the Ravens on December 21.

Currently, Pittsburgh has a 95% playoff probability, and with a win over the Browns, that number would rise to 99%. This could lead to multiple scenarios for clinching a playoff spot by Week 15.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

