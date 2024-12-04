NBA News: Chris Paul acknowledges 'crazy' issue affecting the San Antonio Spurs' season

The San Antonio Spurs‘ 11-10 record is a perfect reflection of their 2024-25 NBA season. They’ve shown flashes of brilliance in some games, only to falter in others. This inconsistency has prevented them from asserting themselves as serious contenders in the Western Conference. Chris Paul addressed this issue, pointing to a key problem the team has yet to overcome.

“We’re one of the top five teams in the league in the third quarter, but one of the bottom in the first quarter,” Paul reflected after the Spurs’ 104-93 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, a game that ultimately led to their elimination from the NBA group stage. “It’s crazy,” he added.

Paul’s observation is spot on when you look at San Antonio’s performance at different stages of each game. They rank second-to-last in the league for points scored in the first quarter, averaging just 25.7, ahead of only the Portland Trail Blazers. In contrast, they rank fifth in the league for third-quarter points, averaging 30.7.

The game against Phoenix was a perfect example of this inconsistency. At the end of the first quarter, the Spurs were down by 10 points, and the deficit grew to 13 by halftime. Although they mounted a 32-23 comeback in the third quarter, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Suns.

“That’s something we’ve got to be better at, something we need to be more conscious of,” Paul said. “It always seems like we play better in the second half, so we’ve got to get off to better starts.”

Chris Paul does not escape responsibility

As one of the star players for the San Antonio Spurs, Chris Paul is fully aware that he bears more responsibility than most of his teammates. After finishing the game against the Phoenix Suns with just 2 points, the 39-year-old guard took full accountability for his performance. “For me to come out and shoot the ball the way I did, I’ve got to be better and lead by example,” he acknowledged.

Following the defeat, which marked the Spurs’ second loss in their last seven games, Paul reflected on the setback. “This is tough. We knew how big this game was for us,” he said, emphasizing the missed opportunity to solidify their position in the season and advance to the next stage of the NBA Cup. “I think our defense was pretty good, but our offense was not.”

Upcoming challenges for the Spurs

With their elimination from the NBA Cup in the initial phase, the Spurs are now fully focused on the 2024-25 regular season. However, they find themselves in a challenging position, sitting 10th in the Western Conference and trailing far behind the league’s dominant teams. The road ahead won’t be easy, but the Spurs are determined to regroup.

Their next game will be this Thursday at the AT&T Center, where they’ll face the Chicago Bulls. Just 24 hours later, they will play again at home, this time against the Sacramento Kings.