NBA News: Draymond Green opens up on his relationship with former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant

Between 2016 and 2019, the Golden State Warriors were one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. After winning the championship in 2015 with stars like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, the addition of Kevin Durant made them nearly unstoppable, capturing two more titles and reaching another final. However, years after parting ways, Green has now spoken publicly about his relationship with Durant, shedding light on some previously unknown details.

“Last year, I got suspended with the stuff with (Jusuf) Nurkic, and KD said something that I didn’t like,” Green shared on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. The altercation between Green and Nurkic, which occurred during a game against the Phoenix Suns, resulted in Green being suspended for punching his opponent.

Durant had commented on the situation, calling the punch “insane to see” and expressing hope that Green would get the “help he needs.” This statement, according to Green, did not sit well with him. “I was like, damn, KD’s got my number, and you’re going to go out publicly and feed this narrative of, like, I hope he gets the help he needs, and I was upset about it… I was pissed,” Green explained.

However, in recent months, their relationship has taken a turn for the better. “I saw KD in the off season, and we chopped it up, and man to man, face to face, we chopped it up,” Green said. “Told him how I felt, he told me how he felt, and he was like, damn, I didn’t think it would be seen that way, I didn’t think it would be taken that way, and we talked about it.”

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center on November 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Kevin Durant praises Draymond Green

After putting their differences behind them, Kevin Durant has now been full of praise for his former teammate. Speaking after the Suns’ 113-105 victory over the Warriors this week, Durant shared his thoughts on Green’s play.

“When Draymond is at his best, it’s a good balance between being ultra aggressive and being on edge and also just being a cerebral monster that he is,” Durant said when asked about Green. “I think he’s found that balance even better. I feel like he’s always had it, but sometimes you tip the scales a bit, I think he’s found that balance as he’s getting older, as he’s experienced more things in the league, more things in life in general, you could just tell by the start of this season that he’s playing his best ball.”

Draymond Green’s response

Draymond Green, who has always been known for his fiery personality, acknowledged the impact of Durant’s words. “Many things that most people say don’t bother me, they don’t affect me,” Green explained on his podcast this week. “I really don’t give a damn, but KD says something I care. So I cared a lot when he said that about me last year. It means a lot to me and my personal growth.”

However, Green also expressed pride in receiving such high praise from Durant. “But also, anytime you hear from your peers and, especially the ones that are as great as Kevin Durant, and you hear him say, ‘The cerebral monster that he is, he’s playing his best basketball, he’s found that ultimate balance of ultra aggressive edge,’… I was extremely appreciative of his comments.”