Celtics' Jaylen Brown makes something clear on NBA success, draws key contrast with Joel Embiid

Jaylen Brown played a pivotal role in the Boston Celtics‘ championship run during the 2023-24 season, earning Finals MVP honors and leading his team alongside Jayson Tatum. That experience has provided him with a clear understanding of the requirements for NBA success. Recently, Brown expressed this philosophy, which stands in stark contrast to the approach of Joel Embiid and other NBA stars.

“I try to always be there as a leader for our group and make myself available,” Brown said during a post-game press conference following Boston’s 108-89 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday. His commitment was evident, especially considering he had been battling illness in the days leading up to the game but made every effort to contribute to the team.

“Back-to-backs are tough on the body and the mind,” Jaylen acknowledged. “But as you are looking to do something special, those are the moments you gotta kinda accept. It’s hard for teams to be great if some of their best players never play back-to-backs.”

In these comments, Brown emphasized a key condition he believes is critical to NBA success: making sacrifices for the team and pushing through physical and mental challenges, even when it’s difficult. This mentality likely played a crucial role in Boston’s successful title run last season and sets Brown apart from others in the league.

Embiid’s different approach

While Jaylen Brown emphasizes the importance of being available for his team, another NBA star has taken a different path. Prior to the start of the current 2024-25 season, Joel Embiid made a major decision: to limit his participation in back-to-back games throughout the year.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after he turned the ball over to the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime.

In fact, Embiid has publicly stated that, if it were up to him, he would likely avoid playing back-to-back games for the remainder of his career. The 30-year-old center made it clear that his priority is staying healthy and not overtaxing his body, even if it means sacrificing some team success along the way.

This decision has sparked considerable debate, with many NBA legends, including Shaquille O’Neal, publicly criticizing Embiid’s decision as excessive. O’Neal, along with Charles Barkley and Kevin Garnett, has voiced that the Philadelphia 76ers need more from their star player, suggesting that such an approach could hurt the team’s long-term success.

Brown’s clear philosophy

Jaylen Brown missed Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to illness, unable to help Boston in their narrow 115-111 loss. However, he made it a priority to return to the court the very next day against the Miami Heat, where he delivered an impressive performance, contributing 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in 31 minutes of play.

“These games matter, even though we’re in December and we want to play into late June, these games matter,” Brown said during the post-game press conference. “I just had to push through it… Trying to miss as few games as possible is important for our group. Even when you’re not feeling well, to show that you’re still available, I think kinda sets the tone for your team to have the same type of mindset.”