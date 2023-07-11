The Boston Celtics were the most active team ahead of the start of the NBA offseason. Adding Kristaps Porzingis to that core was an impressive move, even if it cost them one of their leaders and best defenders in Marcus Smart.

However, they’ve been pretty much silent ever since. They lost another key piece in Grant Williams, even tHough they claimed to have a green light to go over the luxury tax and could’ve figured out a way to keep him around.

Of course, the biggest question now is what’s going to happen with Jaylen Brown, as they could look to sign him to a max contract extension or even trade him. According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, the first option is more than likely.

Jaylen Brown Could Sign His Extension Next Week

“One of the crucial questions floating around summer league has been why Jaylen Brown hasn’t completed his extension yet,” Weiss reported. “On July 4, The Athletic reported the Celtics and Brown’s camp were expected to pick up talks at summer league.”

“League sources told The Athletic that has gone as expected so far, with the two sides starting to make progress and likely moving closer to an agreement over the coming week,” the report continued.

Then again, being eligible to sign a supermax contract extension doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to get one, so we’ll have to wait and see whether he agrees to take a pay cut and if the Celtics have another move up their sleeve.