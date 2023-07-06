The Boston Celtics could be better on paper after trading for Kristaps Porzingis. Nonetheless, they also lost a leader in Marcus Smart, and no NBA team can function without a leader.

That’s why they reached out to Patrick Beverley to serve in that role. He has a similar profile as a pesky, physical defender and an outspoken guy who’ll get in everyone’s face.

However, Beverley wound up signing with their rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers. When asked about the situation, he claimed it was all thanks to a phone call with his former coach, Doc Rivers.

Doc Rivers Told Patrick Beverley To Sign With The Sixers

(Transcript via Basketball Forever)

“I talked to representatives of mine,” Beverley said on The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone. “It might be Philly. It might be Boston. It might be Washington. Imma have a little bit more money in Boston or Washington. Let’s wait on it. Let’s wait on it. I tell my agent, ‘F*ck it. Pull the trigger. I ain’t gonna wait.’ I like Nick Nurse. Obviously, I took a paycut, but it’s never been about the money. You feel me? It’s always about the basketball.”

“Before I like to make any, like, life decision, I hit Doc. Obviously, you know, Doc is a mentor, Doc is damn near a father figure, Doc is—feel me? Doc is everything. I need something. I need answers. I need help. I hit Doc.“

“I hit Doc. ‘I might go to Philly. Obviously, you was there. How’d you like the situation?’ Now this is a Hall of Fame coach that just got fired, and his response, exact words, ‘I love Philadelphia for you. They need you. You will be great with Joel (Embiid). James (Harden), he respects you. You will be great with him. If I had you last season, we would have been a different team.’”

Rivers didn’t exactly leavethe team on good terms, but he still managed to get them another win. Or was he trying to sabotage them as payback? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.