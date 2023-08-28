Michael Jordan was considered the undisputed greatest player in NBA history until LeBron James appeared. Now, after all he’s done, one could say there is a legitimate debate about it.

James has been more durable and has most of the records, mostly because of Jordan’s two retirements. Even so, Jordan has the edge in other categories, including championships.

However, this shouldn’t even be a debate to begin with, at least according to Charles Barkley, who recently claimed that the only people who don’t think Jordan is the GOAT are the ones who didn’t watch him play.

Charles Barkley Says Michel Jordan Is The GOAT

“I love LeBron,” Barkley started. “I love LeBron. But most of these people who are defending him as the greatest ever probably have never actually seen Michael Jordan actually play.”

“The closest they’ve come is that documentary that came out, ‘The Last Dance.’ But they ain’t actually never seen Michael Jordan play,” he continued.

This is a valid point, but at the end of the day, there will never be objective criteria to determine who’s the best, and there’s no point in comparing players from different eras.