NBA News: Anthony Edwards praises De’Aaron Fox after Timberwolves’ OT win against Kings

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards heaped praise on De’Aaron Fox following his team’s thrilling overtime victory against the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Emirates Cup.

The Minnesota Timberwolves secured a hard-fought 130-126 overtime win against the Sacramento Kings in one of the most electrifying games of the NBA Emirates Cup. Despite a jaw-dropping performance from De’Aaron Fox, who dropped 60 points, the Kings fell short. After the game, Anthony Edwards didn’t hold back in his admiration for the Kings’ star.

“ I’ve been a fan of his for a long time,” Edwards shared with Timberwolves reporter Lea B. Olsen. “I mean, just watching him, I always felt like he was underrated, underappreciated by everybody. He showed us today who he is.”

Edwards continued, emphasizing Fox’s elite status in the league. “To me, he’s one of the best point guards in the league, and he showed it, man,” he said. “I was guarding him; he scored on me a whole bunch of times. I got a couple stops. That’s what you love about the game, you know — the best two players on the floor going at each other, so that was fun.”

Fox’s historic performance

De’Aaron Fox didn’t just put on a scoring clinic; he made history. In addition to his 60-point outing, Fox set an NBA franchise record for the Kings with 109 points over a two-game span.

De’Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings drives to the basket against Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during the Emirates NBA Cup game at Golden 1 Center. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

“Yeah, he’s hitting his prime,” Kings head coach Mike Brown said postgame. “He understands what winning is about and he understands what we need from him.”

Kings HC on Fox’s crucial role

Kings coach Mike Brown also highlighted Fox’s significance beyond just scoring. “He doesn’t need to score 40 every time, though,” Brown noted. “He has to get to his spot. He has to make the game easier on everyone else while defending, and we will try to hide him every once in a while or give him a break.”

“But that’s what he gets paid for,” Brown added. “He had to carry us when he couldn’t get a bucket. He had to make the game easier for others, and that’s what he did. The franchise record that he got at 109 points in two games, it’s been unbelievable.”

Fox speaks about level consistency

Fox, fresh off his stellar performance, acknowledged the importance of consistency in sustaining such a high level of play. “I think a big thing about it is just being consistent,” Fox said. “Obviously, we know we’re not always going to play well in every single game, but how consistent can you be?“

“Obviously, you want to come to work every day and be able to bring it,” he added. “But that’s where I am, that’s where I wanted to be able to find that balance, being able to score and when I touch the paint, being able to kick. That’s pretty much it. I felt like I’ve always had that ability and continue to get better as a shooter.”