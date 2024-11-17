Gators News: QB DJ Lagway issues strong statement after victory over LSU

The Florida Gators dominated LSU, and their QB, DJ Lagway, is feeling optimistic about the future of the program.

This NCAAF season has not gone as planned for the Florida Gators, to the point where the future of head coach Billy Napier was even called into question. However, following a strong victory over LSU, star QB DJ Lagway expressed optimism about the program’s future, both for the remainder of the season and beyond.

With a 5-5 record so far, the Gators have struggled to find the consistency needed throughout the season to climb higher in the standings. Despite this situation, many are already looking toward the future, including QB DJ Lagway.

Once the game against LSU was over, the QB stated: “That means a lot, man, you know, just being the second year in the offense, you know, is huge,” Lagway said. “You know, just having the guys around it, rally behind that and like, truly, like, we’re gonna change this. And that’s the whole vibe in the locker room, that we’re gonna change this place, and we’re gonna make it what it used to be.“

Additionally, he praised the fanbase and the coaching staff he’s working with: “My kind of response to that is just like we got the best fan base in the country,” Lagway said. “We got coaches that care and they’re going to develop you, make sure a better player and person on and off the field … I see it.”

DJ Lagway #2 of the Florida Gators throws a pass during the first half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida.

The talented QB Lagway completed 13 of 26 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown in the 27-16 victory over LSU.

Billy Napier’s words of praise for DJ Lagway

Billy Napier, the often-criticized head coach of the Florida Gators, showered praise on his quarterback, who made a return to the field after being sidelined last week during the loss to the Texas Longhorns.

“I think the (DJ Lagway) wanted to play last week. We felt like we were doing what was right by him. He didn’t miss a rep all week. The training staff did a great job. You know, he was probably 85 percent tonight, but played from within the pocket,” Napier stated.

Additionally, he emphasized that there is still a lot of work to be done moving forward: “A lot we can do better,” Napier said. “Hats off to the entire team. I thought we played complementary football. The defense was outstanding. And man, it was electric in here tonight.”

Head coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators looks on during the first half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida.

What’s next for the Florida Gators?

Like most teams in the NCAAF, the Florida Gators still have two games left to play in the regular season finale of College Football.

First up, the team coached by Napier will face off next Saturday, November 23rd, against the always tough Ole Miss, who are having an impressive season led by quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Finally, on Saturday, November 30th, the Gators will take on Florida State in the highly anticipated rivalry game, marking their final regular season matchup. Both games will be held in Gainesville, Florida.