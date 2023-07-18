For years, NBA fans and analysts have had nothing but questions about Zion Williamson’s future. Will he stay with the New Orleans Pelicans? Will he ever be healthy?

Notably, the second issue has been the biggest talking point about him. He’s played in less than 50% of the games since he entered the league, and he’s looked overweight and out of shape more often than not.

That’s why former star Charles Barkley urged him to be more mature and hire a professional chef, stating that it’s not fair to him, the league, and his team that he’s in such bad shape.

Charles Barkley Rips Zion Williamson And His Environment

“He needs to get in shape, playing and simple,” Barkley said. “You know, this is professional basketball. We’re not babysitters. To make the kind of money that these guys are making today, I don’t think it’s a lot to tell guys to get in shape. “

“Hey, I don’t know Zion, seems like a good kid, but it sounds to me like he don’t have great people like him,” Chuck continued. “Your family and friends should say, ‘Yo man, you’re gonna screw up your future.’ And it’s not fair to the Pelicans. It’s not fair to the NBA. But the bottom line, he just gotta get in shape. Plain and simple… He just got to grow up.”

Barkley also struggled to stay in shape during his career, so he knows what he’s talking about. Hopefully, Zion will be able to put his eating habits in order and give his body a hand to stay healthy.