Not so long ago, there was absolutely no debate that Zion Williamson should be the first-overall pick in the NBA Draft. The New Orleans Pelicans didn’t even blink to get him, and every single team in the league would’ve made that same decision.

But it’s never been a secret that Zion did come with a lot of baggage — no pun intended. There were major red flags and concerns about his weight and whether his body was going to be able to hold up in the long run.

Thus far, it seems like those few doubters were right. He’s played in less than 50% of the games since entering the league, and there have been multiple worrisome reports about his work ethic. Notably, even he may have confirmed that, coming clean about his poor eating habits.

Zion Williamson Admits He’s Struggled With His Diet

“Since this you, I will be real,” Zion told former All-Star Gilbert Arenas on his ‘Gil’s Arena’ Podcast. “There were times when I wasn’t, that sh*t’s hard man. I’m 20-22, have a lot of money, feel like all the money in the world, man.”

“It is hard. I am at that point now because of certain things and the wisdom around me. I don’t wanna say older, but the people around me with wisdom put me on game to certain things and go from there,” the Duke product continued.

Zion has been in the news for his injuries and off-court controversies more often than for his stellar play. Hopefully, he’ll be able to get it together and stay healthy, as he’s just so gifted and evidently dominant when he’s on the floor.