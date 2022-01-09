Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Charlotte Hornets this Monday, January 10 at the Spectrum Center. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The last NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, will visit the Charlotte Hornets this Monday, January 10, in a game valid for the regular season. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Milwaukee Bucks are still looking to defend their title won last season and for that they must continue to add victories. They are currently in 4th position in the Eastern Conference, with the same number of victories as the Chicago Bulls (albeit with six more losses), and will be looking for the Conference leadership.

On the Hornets' side, they are looking to get back into the top six teams in the conference, a location that would allow them to go straight to the postseason without having to play the Play-in. They are currently eighth, which means that for now they should play it, therefore it is necessary that they add victories if they want to go directly to the playoffs.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Charlotte Hornets will play against the Milwaukee Bucks this Monday, January 10 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Spectrum Center will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first of them was played on December 1, on that occasion it was a victory for the Bucks by 127-125. The second was played this Saturday, January 8, this time with a 114-106 victory for the Hornets.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Monday, January 10, at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBA TV, Bally Sports SE-CHA, Bally Sports WI.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions

Bookmarkers haven't released their favorite yet, though they will likely reveal it in the next few hours. However, the most probable thing despite the fact that they were defeated this Saturday against the same rival, is that the favoritism is slightly in favor of the Milwaukee Bucks. It will be necessary to take into account, however, how much influence that defeat of January 8 could have.

