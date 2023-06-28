The Chicago Bulls are still trying to win their first championship in almost three decades. The days of glory led Michael Jordan and the glimpse of hope brought by Derrick Rose are long gone and multiple rebuilding processes have been a failure.

During the last years, the Bulls were supposed to have a very competitive core group with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic.

However, they are not even among the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Now, in order to finally compete in the NBA, the Chicago Bulls are starting to make some moves into the future.

Nikola Vucevic extends his contract with the Bulls

That’s one of the first big decisions by the Chicago Bulls prior to the 2023-2024 season. Nikola Vucevic has officially been extended with a three-year, $60 million contract.

The message is clear. The player from Montenegro is seen as a crucial element to fight for the long-awaited championship. It’s important to remember that, just a few weeks ago, the Bulls almost eliminated the Heat in the play-in tournament. Then, Miami went all the way to the NBA Finals.

There was no margin for Chicago considering Lonzo Ball is expected to be out the entire 2023-2024 season. In March, the 25-year old star had another cartilage transplant surgery on his left knee. That’s why Vucevic will need to take a major step.