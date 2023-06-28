LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had an amazing playoff run last season as a No.7 seed in the Western Conference. However, they couldn’t reach the NBA Finals after being eliminate by the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic.

Now, the big problem in the quest for a championship ring is the star caliber rosters formed by other teams. Chris Paul will play for the Warriors, Bradley Beal with the Suns and Marcus Smart has arrived to Memphis.

Considering LeBron James could be close to retirement, the Lakers have to make some moves for him to stay. Now, after so many blockbuster trades in the NBA, the process has started.

Jarred Vanderbilt will stay with the Los Angeles Lakers

According to a report from Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are ready to exercise the $4.7 million team option for Jarred Vanderbilt. That locks him with Los Angeles for the 2023-2024 season and, after the first days of September, the forward will be eligible to receive a four-year contract extension of almost $70 million.

Vanderbilt is only 24-years old and has become a tremendous prospect. Furthermore, the Lakers already announced that they extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves. As a result of that, both become restricted free agents, but, it’s almost certain they’ll stay.

Now, the big question is LeBron James. After Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets, he wasn’t sure about his future. “We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

Of course, a massive factor could be his son, Bronny James, as LeBron might wait two years to play alongside him in the NBA after his college career at USC. “Just because that’s my aspiration and my goal (to play with him), it doesn’t mean it’s his. My job is to support my son whatever he wants to do.”