The size of the legend that Michael Jordan was for the Chicago Bulls was forged on the basis of spectacular plays and titles won, but also of anecdotes to be framed, such as the one revealed by his former trainer Tim Grover.

The Chicago Bulls franchise is anchored in the memory of NBA fans of the 1980s and 1990s thanks to the figure of one of the greatest legends in basketball history, Michael Jordan. A relationship that had titles, joys but also tense moments like the one revealed by Tim Grover.

The story is very simple, the Chicago Bulls were born in 1966 but really came to life in the NBA until 1984, when they signed Michael Jeffrey Jordan in the first round of that year's draft. The fruits of that decision came seven years later.

Under Jordan, the Bulls won two three-time NBA championships, the first in the 1991, 1992 and 1993 seasons, and the second in the 1996, 1997 and 1998 cycles. These were the only titles in the franchise's history and matched with two of MJ's three retirements from basketball (1993 and 1998).

Michael Jordan reportedly said no to the Chicago Bulls on this request

If there is also another culprit for Michael Jordan's success in the NBA, and thus for the Chicago Bulls, it is Tim Grover. The BS and MS in Kinesiology was MJ's trainer since the late 1980s. He knew about the secrets of the relationship between Jordan and the Bulls and recently revealed a request the team had made to Michael that the star never complied with.

"Michael possessed unshakable confidence in himself that never wavered. He didn't have to know what was coming, but he was always ready. He knew when to take the shot and when to pass to someone else. When to talk and when to stay silent. When to speed up and when to slow down. When to respond to criticism and when to laugh it off. He never recruited superstars to play alongside him, although the organization was always asking him to do so.", said Grover to Basketball Network.

It would be difficult for the Chicago Bulls to claim anything from Michael Jordan, as he was the architect of the six titles that currently rest in their trophy cabinets. However, that powerful team that MJ put together with Pippen, Rodman and Kerr could have included even more stars, such as center Sam Bowie, whom Jordan only "invited" to the team with a sharp: "Sam, you comin or not? We're winning with or without you", according to Grover.