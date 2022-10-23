In a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game, Chicago Bulls will host Boston Celtics. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Chicago Bulls will face Boston Celtics in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The hosts, the Chicago Bulls, got off to a good start beating the tough Miami Heat, but then had two straight losses (to the Washington Wizards 102-100 and to the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-96) leaving them off to a 1-2. Now they will look for a victory that allows them to cut the losing streak.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have had an unbeatable start. Nothing less than 3 wins in their first 3 games (against the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic), thus reaffirming their candidacy to be leaders of the Conference and to be among the playoff finalists again. Now, they will go in search of their fourth consecutive victory.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Monday, October 24, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Live stream: FuboTV

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics will play this Monday, October 24 at the United Center will be the first between them this regular season. The locals will seek to end the streak of two consecutive losses, while the visitors will go in search of their fourth consecutive victory.

How to Watch or Live Stream Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics to be played this Monday, October 24 at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Boston.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't picked the favorites for this game yet, but they probably will in the next few hours. However, it is very likely that the Boston Celtics, who have had a solid start to the season, will be chosen as favorites.

