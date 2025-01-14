The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their third straight loss in the NBA regular season, falling to the San Antonio Spurs in a dominant 126-102 performance on Monday. The Spurs showcased excellent teamwork, led by an inspired display from Chris Paul, who orchestrated the game with precision and poise.

For the Lakers, Anthony Davis delivered a strong performance with 30 points, but it wasn’t enough to compensate for LeBron James’ quieter night, as the superstar managed just 18 points. On the other hand, the Spurs’ balanced offense featured three players scoring 23 points each, with all five starters reaching double digits.

The Spurs‘ dominance was evident throughout, leaving no doubt about the result. After the game, Paul praised his rookie teammate, Victor Wembanyama, and made a bold statement about his All-Star credentials.

“Put him [Victor Wembanyama] in the All-Star game. He deserves it, man,” Paul said. “He plays the game the right way. As humble of a star as you’d ever come across. He could be Defensive Player of the Year, and you’ve got a chance to see him do it for 20 years straight.”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after a basket against the Los Angeles Clippers.

What impressed Paul most about Wembanyama

Beyond praising Wembanyama’s extraordinary talent, Paul shared a surprising anecdote about the young French star. “He knows too much American history,” Paul said. “Seriously, we do this little trivia thing before each game, and today we asked about the highest-grossing U.S. actors and actresses of 2024—he got half of them right.“

Through this example, Paul highlighted Wembanyama’s remarkable intelligence. “He is just so smart, and you have to appreciate all the random things he knows,” Paul remarked. Additionally, he described Wembanyama as an “unbelievable player,” emphasizing his multifaceted skills both on and off the court.

Wembanyama’s standout stats this season

In his second NBA season, “Wemby,” has been putting up outstanding numbers for the San Antonio Spurs. Turning 22 this year, the French sensation has become the team’s most decisive player. With 827 points, an impressive 25.1 points per game, Wembanyama has cemented his place among the league’s elite players.

Wembanyama’s contributions extend far beyond scoring. He has collected 353 rebounds, dished out 125 assists, and recorded a league-leading 129 blocks. His efficiency is equally impressive, boasting a 48.2% field goal conversion rate and an 89% success rate from the free-throw line. These stellar performances have been instrumental in helping the Spurs achieve a balanced 19-19 record this season.

