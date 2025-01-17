NFL News: Ravens' Derrick Henry sends strong warning to Josh Allen's Bills ahead of playoff game

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday night. Whoever wins will punch their ticket to the conference finals in the NFL playoffs. Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will face off in a matchup that could determine the next MVP award winner, so in that context, running back Derrick Henry left some strong words.

Henry turned in a quality performance in the Wild Card Round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up 186 yards on the ground and scoring two touchdowns. On Sunday, he’ll look to prove he’s up to the challenge of facing Allen‘s Bills.

The Ravens will look to repeat what they did in a 35-10 win over Buffalo in Week 4 of the current campaign. In that game, Henry had a standout performance that earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, but the 31-year-old running back is not overconfident and issued a warning to his teammates and opponents.

Henry’s warning to Allen’s Bills

“Week 4 doesn’t mean anything in this game. This is a whole other game and another opportunity and we have to prepare right to be ready for them. We’ll try to get to the next round. It’s a great opponent and a really good team, and yes, it’s going to be a heavyweight fight,” Henry warned the Bills at the press conference.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens

“I don’t care if it’s cold, hot, raining, or snow, I just have to do my job. I make sure I do that just so I’m ready to play and help my team win games”, Henry concluded, making it clear that he wants to be a key and experienced player for his teammates, including QB Jackson.

How many times have the Bills and the Ravens faced each other in the NFL playoffs?

The only playoff meeting between the Bills and Ravens was in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2020 NFL season, played on January 16, 2021. In that game, Buffalo defeated Baltimore by a score of 17-3 and advanced to the AFC finals for the first time in more than 20 years.

Who will the winner of the game between the Bills and the Ravens play in the next round of the playoffs?

The winner of the Bills-Ravens game will advance to the AFC Conference Final, where it will face the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Baltimore and Buffalo, who will meet on Sunday, will play already knowing who they will play if they win.

