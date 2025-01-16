Not McDavid or Bedard, Marchand names best player in the NHL: ‘Not getting the credit he deserves’

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is undeniably one of the best NHL players of this generation. Love him or hate him, Marchand’s game is not for the faint of heart. But it’s been effective, nevertheless. Six-time All Star and one-time Stanley Cup champion, Marchand has witnessd the rise and fall of many superb talents. Though he acknowledges the greatness of Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard, he believes there is still a better player in the league.

Marchand entered the league in 2006 as a third-round pick. He’s had to battle for everything since; nothing was handed to him, and he wouldn’t have accepted it if it had been. The Bruins’ forward played his full season during the 2010-11 campaign, in which he served as a fourth-liner in a team that went on to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Marchand’s antics haven’t always been respected, but his grit, talent, and sacrifice have been acknowledged by everyone—fans and critics alike. He may not be a godly gifted superstar like the generational talents, who happen to share a first name, Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard. But he has worked his way up through the ranks, and now wears the ‘C’ for one of the most decorated franchises, the Boston Bruins.

Being part of stacked Bruins‘ rosters, Marchand has played alongside true legends like Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, and Tuukka Rask, while also sharing the ice with stars such as David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy. However, Marchand believes the best active player in the NHL isn’t in Beantown, nor in Chicago or Edmonton, excluding Bedard and McDavid from the conversation.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins poses with fans during the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting during the 2018 GEICO NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.

Marchand, born-and-raised in Nova Scotia, has always had a knock for his hometown to which he returns every offseason. Given his appreciation for every Nova Scotian product, it’s not hard to guess who Marchand believes is the best player in the NHL currently. According to Marchand, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is still the best player in the league, even at 37 years old—or, in Sid the Kid’s case, years young.

“I think (Crosby is) still obviously one of the best in the world, but he’s not really getting the credit he deserves right now,” Marchand said during an interview with NHL.com on January 2024. “A lot of the attention is on the younger guys, but if you look at the details of the game, and full 200 feet, he’s by far the best player in the league, him and (Nathan MacKinnon).”

The spotlight is blinding

While many may point towards his hometown as a factor that affects his answer, Marchand’s standpoint is not remotely absurd and makes much sense. While he didn’t take anything off Bedard or McDavid’s game, it’s tough to argue against Crosby’s résumé, and even MacKinnon’s.

While McDavid’s point production is out-of-this-world, it seems his status will always be hindered by the absence of a Stanley Cup on his curriculum. However, that doesn’t hold a direct relationship when naming the best player in the NHL. Crosby, although past his mid-thirties, is still a game-changer, and Marchand acknowledges it.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers poses with the Ted Lindsay Award, Maurice Richard Trophy, Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Trophy during the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“He’s not as flashy as some of the higher-end guys. He’s direct,” Marchand said about Crosby’s game, as opposed to other top players like McDavid and Bedard. “He plays safe but he plays hard and direct. He plays a winning game. I think he’s learned how to play the right way that you need to play in playoffs to have success. He plays [like] that the entire season.”

Don’t let the likes, followers, and reposts bamboozle you

While the next wave of superstars, led by Bedard, Macklin Celebrini, Jack Hughes, Kirill Kaprizov, Matvei Michkov, and others, is taking the league by storm with their fast pace and electrifying game, that formula hasn’t yet translated to success in the postseason, where it truly matters. As a result, Marchand believes these rising stars can’t be placed above Crosby, who has dominated for so long and, in his view, still hasn’t been dethroned.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for a portrait prior to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena on February 04, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida.

“The young guys are getting the attention now,” Marchand stated, via The Score. “There’s a lot of flashy young guys coming to the league, but if you look at the attention that Bedard’s getting compared to Sid, they’re not on the same level right now. Bedard’s a (heck) of a player for his age, but Sid’s one of the best to ever play the game.”

While Marchand’s statement made waves, as many believe Crosby’s time as the best in the league has come to an end, the Bruins forward argues that fellow captain Crosby still stands a step above the rest. Whether that’ll remain the case until his retirement is unclear, as McDavid, Bedard, Matthews, and even fellow Nova Scotian MacKinnon are all vying for that title.

