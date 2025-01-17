Jimmy Butler teases return to NBA action after completing seven-game suspension with Miami Heat

Two weeks ago, the Miami Heat issued a seven-game suspension to Jimmy Butler for conduct deemed detrimental to the team, while also announcing their intention to explore trade options with other NBA franchises. However, with no trade materializing in that time, the star small forward now appears ready to return to the court, as recent developments suggest.

One of the most telling clues came on Thursday when Heat forward Kevin Love posted a clip from The Wolf of Wall Street on his Instagram. In the video, Leonardo DiCaprio‘s character passionately declares: “I’m not leaving. I’m not (expletive) leaving! The show goes on, this is my home! They’re gonna need a (expletive) wreckin’ ball to take me out of here.”

Love captioned the post with a clear nod to Butler, writing, “LIVE LOOK – Jimmy after his meeting with Micky #getmyjoyback.” Fans quickly interpreted this as a reference to Butler and Heat owner Micky Arison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adding fuel to the speculation, Butler himself liked the post using his official Instagram account—a gesture widely viewed as a signal of his intent to return to the team despite recent conflicts.

Kevin Love’s Instagram post received a like from Jimmy Butler.

Advertisement

Another hint about Butler’s return

Further evidence of Butler’s imminent return emerged from Miami’s latest injury report. For weeks, Butler had been listed as inactive due to a “team suspension.” However, in the most recent update, his name was notably absent. The Heat’s report only mentioned guard Josh Richardson, who will miss Friday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center due to a heel injury.

Advertisement

What to expect from Butler’s return

Alongside Kevin Love, other Miami Heat players, including Bam Adebayo, have publicly shown their support for Jimmy Butler amid his conflict with the team. However, reports suggest that many within the organization remain uneasy about the potential return of the 35-year-old star.

Advertisement

“Teammates, coaches and staffers have already grown weary, sources said,” ESPN‘s Ramona Shelburne said of Butler’s potential return on Friday night against Denver. “There remains a palpable dread at what he might do and the environment the ongoing chaos might create.”

see also NBA News: Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade gets candid on Jimmy Butler trade drama

All eyes—both from fans and analysts—will be on Kaseya Center this Friday. Given Jimmy Butler’s personality and public presence, his potential return promises to deliver a spectacle worth watching.

Advertisement