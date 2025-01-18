Mike Tomlin is facing the most challenging moment of his career as head coach. Fans and experts continue to call for his departure after the Pittsburgh Steelers were eliminated by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The situation for the franchise is critical. They haven’t won a Super Bowl in over 15 years, their last playoff victory was in January 2017, and the team is now on a concerning six-game losing streak in the postseason.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields didn’t turn out to be the expected solution, and with the collapse of one of the highest-paid defenses in the NFL, there are many rumors about Tomlin’s future, including a possible blockbuster trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Steelers trade Mike Tomlin?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not trade Mike Tomlin. According to a report by Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears were the first team to inquire if this was possible and were immediately turned down.

“The Bears recently called the Steelers to see if they would be allowed to talk to and potentially try to trade for longtime head coach Mike Tomlin, only to have Pittsburgh rebuff their inquiry, league sources told ESPN. Discussions never made it to Tomlin, nor is it likely they would they have been successful even if they did.”

Advertisement