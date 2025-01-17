Kevin Durant pushes back on Magic Johnson's claim about the lack of rivalries in the NBA

The NBA has faced challenges in maintaining its audience compared to previous eras, and Magic Johnson has pointed to the league’s supposed lack of rivalries as one of the reasons. However, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has pushed back on the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s perspective, bringing his own experiences to light.

During an appearance on the Out The Mud podcast, Durant shared his take on Johnson’s remarks, recalling the heated rivalry he experienced with the Memphis Grizzlies while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Everybody in Memphis knew it was a rivalry,” Durant said. “And just the fans and the players and same at OKC, and it lasted for that period of time, then we moved on to teams”.

Unlike the enduring rivalries of previous decades—such as the iconic Lakers vs. Celtics clashes—the current NBA is defined by frequent roster changes due to trades and free agency, which often disrupt the continuity of team rivalries.

Forward Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Zach Randolph #50 of the Memphis Grizzlies in Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“We can’t bring that type of animosity on each other on other teams,” Durant added. “So it was dead, but it was a rivalry for me… It was a lot of nights I went sleepless. For real, bro, y’all was tough. We had some battles”.

Magic Johnson’s perspective on modern rivalries

Appearing on Fox Sports’ Spark Podcast, Magic Johnson addressed what he sees as a decline in NBA rivalries and competitiveness, particularly citing the relaxed atmosphere of events like the All-Star Game.

“Everybody is shaking each other’s hand, everybody likes each other, they won’t go at each other really hard,” Johnson said. “That’s what happened to the All-Star Game. We hated the East. I’m coming to bust you, Michael, Isiah, Dr. J. You can’t have one over me—I’m coming to get that. Now it’s 200-200, what is that?”

Johnson also reflected on the legendary Lakers-Celtics rivalry, which defined the league in the 1980s. “They don’t hate each other,” Johnson said, contrasting today’s NBA with his era.

“I hated Larry [Bird] and every Celtic. I really don’t like you, but you’re my little brother,” he continued. “Now I love you because you’re out of that green and white. That’s what it was. The Celtics and Lakers hated each other. It made for great TV, and people tuned in”.