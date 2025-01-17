NBA insider suggests Victor Wembanyama's Spurs should target former No. 1 pick

The San Antonio Spurs still dream of making the 2024 NBA Play-In or Playoffs. However, their results are far from the best to get their season on track. Their young star Victor Wembanyama is giving an MVP-worthy performance, averaging 24.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists at only 21 years old. With this in mind, NBA Insider Bill Williamson believes Spurs should be looking to sign a former No. 1 overall pick to help Victor in his offensive duties and be his complement.

Victor Wembanyama is having a great season even though his team is not helping him. That is the reason why Bill Simmons on The Bill Simmons Podcast believes Zion Williamson should be targeted by Spurs: “If I were the Spurs, that would be the guy I targeted. Bring him into our organization and our culture, and put him with Wemby. Now, this is the most terrifying circle on anyone’s schedule. It’s like oh my God, we have to play Wemby and Zion today!”

Zion Williamson may be one of the Spurs’ big targets as the 24-year-old has already proven his NBA caliber. Zion’s physical presence and ability to dominate inside and rebound could be a great complement to Wembanyama, creating a dynamic frontcourt duo with unmatched potential. However, he has missed 33 of 42 games this season due to injury, and this persistent issue would be a serious problem for the Spurs as they look to build a sustainable future.

Zion Williamson’s 2025 season has been a mix of standout performances and ongoing injury concerns. When healthy, he has showcased his dominance, averaging 21.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, reaffirming his status as an elite inside presence. However, missing over half the season has raised persistent questions about his durability. While his talent is undeniable, his frequent injuries continue to hinder his overall impact.

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers

Zion Williamson reportedly wants out of New Orleans as trade rumors swirl

Zion Williamson has been involved in a recent controversy, as his team decided to suspend him one game for violating team rules. In addition, journalist Stephen A. Smith of First Take ESPN stated that the player would seek to leave the team. “Zion doesn’t want to be in New Orleans, he doesn’t want to be there… He wants to be in a major market like LA, New York, or whatever, because he wants the marketability.”

Smith also noted Zion’s lack of commitment to his team despite his immense talent: “You know that this brother has got superstar written all over him as a talent, but he doesn’t appear to care enough about being a professional and he certainly, I don’t believe, wants to be in New Orleans. I think he wants out, I think that’s what this is all about and I think he’d rather be someplace else. But why should anybody want him if this is what you’re going to get?.“

According to the latter, Zion Williamson may be seeking a more attractive market or a project that offers greater visibility. The San Antonio Spurs could be an ideal destination, as his presence would significantly elevate the team’s performance, provided he can maintain continuity and stay healthy.