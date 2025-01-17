NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell sends warning to Jayden Daniels' Commanders about Detroit crowd

As Detroit Lions fans get closer to the first Super Bowl in franchise history, the anticipation is growing. On Saturday night at Ford Field, Dan Campbell‘s team will take on the Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Lions‘ most recent game of the 2024 NFL season was against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 of the regular season. This win gave Campbell’s team first place in the NFC conference, along with an important bye week.

The Commanders, meanwhile, struggled to a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Daniels had an outstanding performance, completing 24 of 35 passes for 268 yards and 2 touchdowns. But even though the Washington offense was unstoppable at Raymond James Stadium, they will have to prepare for an euphoric crowd in Detroit.

Dan Campbell warns Commanders about Lions fans

“Detroit will be the loudest place the Commanders have played. You can be in loud environments, but ours will be the loudest they’ve been in all year. I’m glad we’re at home, I can’t wait to hear that crowd, we know they’re behind us and it’s going to be electric,” Campbell warned to Washington, according to NBC Sports.

Jayden Daniels, quarterback for the Washington Commanders

Campbell also spoke about the expectation in the city of Detroit to make it to the Super Bowl. “This team is a sleeping giant for football. This is a sports town and for everybody to feel like they’re a part of it, this is our team, and they represent us.”, he said.

Have the Detroit Lions ever won the NFL championship?

The Lions are one of 4 teams currently playing in the NFL that have never appeared in the Super Bowl. However, they were crowned league champions four times before the Super Bowl era began in 1966. Detroit’s four rings were won in 1935, 1952, 1953, and 1957, while they are looking to win the title again 68 years later.