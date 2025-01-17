The highly anticipated clash between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford continues to dominate boxing headlines. While the fight has yet to be officially confirmed, the prospect of these two pound-for-pound titans colliding in the ring has captivated fans worldwide.

Canelo last fought in September, successfully defending his unified super-middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga. Crawford, meanwhile, recently moved up to 154 pounds, defeating Israil Madrimov to claim the WBA super-welterweight championship.

Despite the weight difference between the two fighters, the potential for this superfight remains a hot topic of discussion. Amir Khan, the only boxer to have faced both Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, offered his unique perspective on this potential showdown in an interview with BoxNation.

Canelo or Crawford? Amir Khan weighs in

Amir Khan, who fought Canelo at a catchweight of 155 pounds, acknowledged the significant weight advantage that Canelo would possess. “Canelo is a beast, man. I fought both of those guys, and I feel that size always wins. Having weight divisions, there’s a purpose behind that,” Khan explained. “Terence is special, don’t get me wrong, but then there’s getting hit by a guy like Canelo.”

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez punches Edgar Berlanga during the second round of a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Khan, who suffered a sixth-round stoppage loss to Alvarez, emphasized the physicality of facing the Mexican superstar. “What a fight that would be, though. I’ll root for my boy Terence and want him to win that fight, but it would be hard. Does he need that fight? No, I don’t think he does. He’s done so well in his career and beaten everyone. He’s untouchable, one of the best out there pound-for-pound. But if it’s a big payday, I get why it would be made. Why take a risky fight for less money when he can take a seriously hard fight for serious money?”

Despite the risks, Khan praised Crawford’s skill, noting that he has the ability to compete at the highest level. However, he reiterated the potential dangers of such a matchup, adding, “We never want to see fighters get hurt.”

Canelo’s cryptic response

Amid the growing speculation, Canelo Alvarez addressed the rumors with a brief but intriguing response: “I’m open to talk.” While his four-word message leaves room for interpretation, it has only fueled the excitement among boxing fans, suggesting that this mega-fight might be closer to becoming a reality.