Cleveland Cavaliers play against Boston Celtics for a East Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are ready to play in a East Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). Home is ready to fight again. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers are in a good position in the East Conference with 9-5 in the 4th spot of the table, the most recent game was a win against the Boston Celtics 91-89 during the first game of the double round against them. After this game the Cavaliers travel to Brooklyn to play the Nets.

The Boston Celtics have won four of the last six games, but that's not enough to get the team out of the negative number gap they are in. The Celtics' most recent win was against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 12 at home.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

A single loss in the last six games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, that loss was against the Washington Wizards 94-97 at home. But their home record is positive with 4 wins and a single loss, the Cavaliers' first home win in the 2021-22 NBA season was against the Atlanta Hawks 101-95. The first game against the Celtics was highly defensive, the Cavaliers lost the first quarter 9-20 but the team managed to win the second half to stay with the 91-89 victory. Cleveland Cavaliers are scoring an average of 103.5 points per game, the defense allows up to 101.3 points per game.

Boston Celtics have a negative record with six wins and seven losses in the 10th sport of the Eastern Conference. They have an offensive problem, the team is scoring an average of 107.9 points per game. After four games on the road the Celtics have an average of 95 points per game, but the record on the road is not bad, the team won 4 and lost another four games away from home. The Celtics' defense is mediocre as the team is allowing 107.2 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This game of the East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers are underdogs at home with +2.5 ATS and +116 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good home record and recently won against the road. Boston Celtics are favorites with -2.5 points to cover and -136 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 199 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: OVER 199.



