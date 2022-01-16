Brooklyn Nets will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Monday, January 17. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Monday, January 17, at 3:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Brooklyn Nets are still looking to regain first place in the Eastern Conference. The three consecutive losses of the Chicago Bulls have allowed the team whose main star is Kevin Durant (who will be out for between 4 and 6 weeks) to get closer to that goal, and now they have the same number of wins (27) but with one more loss than the Bulls (15). That means that by winning this game they would be very close to being the leaders of the East again.

On the Cavaliers side, they come with a positive streak of 4 consecutive wins that of course they want to stretch to 5. Their current win/loss balance is 26-18, and that allows them to be very close to the Philadelphia 76ers (25- 17). The Cavs of course will try to get the victory so they can overtake the sixers and occupy the fifth position.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 17, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Live Stream: FuboTV

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets will play this Monday, January 17 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, will be the third between them for the 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The previous two, played on November 17 and November 22, were wins for the Nets by 109-99 and 117-112 respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Monday, January 16, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports Ohio, YES.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. The most likely is that those who have the favoritism, although it will surely be by a small difference, are the Brooklyn Nets.

