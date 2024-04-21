Cleveland Cavaliers will receive Orlando Magic for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic are preparing to square off in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Discover all the essential details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a variety of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, right here.

Typically, matchups between the 4th and 5th seeds of each conference are anticipated to be closely contested, as they involve teams that finished in similar positions in the standings. Consequently, there is considerable anticipation surrounding the series between these two teams.

In Game 1, the Cleveland Cavaliers, favored to progress to the Conference semifinals, emerged victorious, securing a crucial advantage that they aim to extend to 2-0. On the Orlando Magic‘s side, they are determined to avoid heading to Florida with a 0-2 deficit, so they will strive to secure a win and level the series.

When will the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic will be played this Monday, April 22 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.