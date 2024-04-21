New York Knicks will face off against Philadelphia 76ers for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The New York Knicks kicked off their 2024 Playoff journey in impressive fashion. In Game 1, hosted at home, they secured a hard-fought victory against the formidable Philadelphia 76ers with a score of 111-104. It was a challenging contest, and victory could have swung either way, but ultimately, the Knicks upheld their home-court advantage.

However, they recognize the importance of clinching victory in Game 2 to approach the two games in Philadelphia with confidence. As for the 76ers, they are fully aware of the formidable challenge posed by their opponent. They understand that overturning a 2-0 deficit won’t be easy, so they’re determined to give their all to even the series at 1-1 before heading home.

When will the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will be played this Monday, April 22 at 7:30 PM (ET).

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT.