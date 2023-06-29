The Los Angeles Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George and instantly became one of the teams to beat in the NBA. But thus far, that hasn’t translated into a lot of success.

On paper, they have arguably the best duo of two-way players in the league, but they’re constantly hurt, and have failed to even reach the NBA Finals because of that.

That’s why Zach Lowe of ESPN reports that the Clippers are unlikely to sign them to a contract extension in the next couple of months, and that could fuel even more trade rumors around PG-13.

Clippers May Not Give Kawhi Leonard And Paul George A Contract Extension

“The biggest subplot in the NBA that not enough people are talking about is Paul George and Kawhi Leonard with the Clippers, being extension eligible” Lowe said. “In Kawhi’s case in July. I think in Paul George’s case in September.”

“Because I just don’t think, based on what I’ve heard, that if those guys walk in the door and ask for four-year max extensions, I don’t think the Clippers are just giving them to them,“ Lowe added.

Now, whether they’ll look to trade them or will work out a new contract with a hometown discount remains to be seen, but it seems like this could be the beginning of the end of this era.