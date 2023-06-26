The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the few NBA franchises that have never reached the NBA Finals, let alone win a ring. That’s despite having the likes of Chris Paul or Kawhi Leonard leading the way.

The Clippers have had a plethora of superstars in their ranks over the past decade-plus but to no avail. They can’t seem to get over the hump, either because of injuries or bad luck.

That’s why GM Lawrence Frank might as well be considering making a major move. Their star duo has kind of hit a wall, and the Clippers could look to move Paul George.

NBA Rumors: Paul George Is Available

“I think he’s in play. Lawrence Frank is gonna say what he has to say,” Howard Beck said. “Team GMs and presidents always say, ‘No, we love our guys,’ right up until the moment that they trade him. That’s just how this thing goes. They’re not trying to give him away, but they are trying to pivot, and they do have a franchise-wide frustration with the way that this era has gone.”

Knicks Are A Likely Destination

With that in mind, it seems like the New York Knicks could be in the mix for his services, which is far from a surprise, considering they’ve craved a legit star for years now.

“The Knicks and Clippers have had contact about a potential Paul George trade, per SNY sources,” reported Ian Begley. “It is unknown if the Clippers are willing to move George. Marc Stein reported earlier that Clips gave rival teams the impression that they were gauging George’s trade value last week.”

Truth be told, the Knicks would be better off with George instead of RJ Barrett or Julius Randle, and they have more than enough assets to get any potential deal done.