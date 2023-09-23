As you may know by now, the Miami Heat are reportedly trying to get Damian Lillard at all costs, as the Portland Trail Blazers star doesn’t want to continue his stay in Rip City anymore.

The Blazers have been reluctant to engage in serious talks with Pat Riley’s team, and with the training camp just around the corner, some fear this move won’t go down at all.

It seems like this trade had been years in the making, as an old tweet from 2011 recently resurfaced. Ironically, Lillard tweeted that as much as he was a Heat fan, teams forming Big 3s was bad for the NBA.

Damian Lillard’s Old Tweet Resurfaces

“I am a Heat fan lol but I’m not a fan of everyone trying to make their own big 3 lol. Not good for the league,” read the tweet.

Needless to say, fans from all over the world put Lillard on blast, as he’s now looking to form a Big 3 of his own alongside the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Of course, judging someone for what he said 12 years ago as a teenager might not be the way to go, but it’s funny and crazy to see how life can come at you pretty fast.