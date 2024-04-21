Shortly before the start of the playoffs, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard reacted to the rumors of not being happy in the city and with the organization.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season, all things considered. Despite their solid record, they don’t look like a legitimate championship contender right now.

Pairing Damian Lillard with Giannis Antetokounmpo was supposed to take them to the next level. However, if anything, it doesn’t seem like they’ve meshed well on the court yet.

Moreover, a recent report by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith pointed out that Lillard was unhappy in Milwaukee and would likely be moved again in the summer. He cited off-court issues for his discontent and claimed Lillard was miserable in Milwaukee right now.

Lillard Denies Being Unhappy In Milwaukee

That’s why the former Portland Trail Blazers star made sure to deny those rumors. He also called the media out for never being held accountable for the narratives they make up:

“I saw somebody say ‘Dame is not happy in Milwaukee’ or something like that,” Lillard told the media. “I know the truth. I love the situation that I’m in. I also know what I have going on outside of basketball going on that kind of drains me at times. People are going to make comments. People are going to say things. And if it doesn’t go the way they said it was going to go, nobody is ever (going to) come to them and say ‘All right, you said this. Now, what do you have to say about it?’ They are never held accountable for what they say publicly.”

More than that, the former Rookie of the Year claimed that he’s always wanted to be in this kind of position to play for a champiosnhip contender, so he’s only focused on that right now.

Lillard Wants To Make The Most Of This Opportunity

“One thing that I’ve been thinking about all week is I’ve gone my whole career wanting the opportunity to win,” Lillard said. “And I always thought I had a chance to win. But being in this situation. I keep taking myself back to how I felt when I got traded here, realizing the opportunity I got in front of me.”

Then again, we’ve seen and heard these kinds of things way too many times before in the NBA, and if the Bucks flame out in the playoffs or he underperforms, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him back on the trade block.