NHL News: Auston Matthews' Maple Leafs confirm final update on star John Tavares' injury

Alarm bells went off for the Toronto Maple Leafs after Wednesday’s practice when star John Tavares left the training game injured during a power play drill. The latest update on Auston Matthews‘ teammate, a key figure in the 2024-25 NHL season, was finally communicated.

Tavares has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 44 games this season and is a key player in Toronto’s hopes for this season. However, just as the Maple Leafs were beginning to enjoy Matthews’ return from a lengthy injury, they received more bad news.

The latest update from the Maple Leafs on Thursday indicates that Tavares has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and will miss a significant number of games this season. In his seventh season with Toronto, the former captain has missed just one presentation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head coach Craig Berube Reacts to Tavares’ injury

“This is week to week at the moment. It’s unfortunate that it happened in practice. Unfortunate, but it is what it is and we have to move on now. You see his production and what he’s done, his leadership, he’s been a guy that’s been able to adapt to all situations for us and he’s done a great job for us,” head coach Craig Berube said in Thursday’s press conference.

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Advertisement

How did Tavares’ injury occur?

The injury that landed Tavares on injured reserve occurred during practice when Tavares’ skate became tangled with that of teammate Chris Tanev while participating in a power play drill. Despite falling to the ground, the forward was able to get off the ice under his own power and went directly to the locker room.

Advertisement

see also The most legendary rivalries that shaped NHL history: Intense battles and iconic moments

Tavares’ long stint with the Maple Leafs

Tavares is in his seventh year in Toronto, serving out the final stretch of a $77 million contract he signed in 2018. His arrival was a significant moment for the Maple Leafs, as he was a high-profile signing on the free agent market. Tavares, who is originally from the Toronto area, left the New York Islanders to join his hometown team.