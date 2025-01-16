NFL News: Texans could lose key weapon for QB CJ Stroud ahead of game vs Andy Reid's Chiefs

The Houston Texans will try to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in a complex challenge at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon. Quarterback CJ Stroud could be without a key offensive teammate for visiting head coach Andy Reid‘s team in the NFL playoffs.

Reid’s Chiefs are looking to reach the Conference Championship Game for the seventh consecutive time, having qualified there uninterrupted since 2018. After finishing in first place in the AFC, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the starting lineup are well-rested heading into the game against Houston. Kansas City’s stars took the field for the last time in the Christmas game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the Texans‘ side, the preparation is much different. A grueling Wild Card round game against the Los Angeles Chargers caused wear and tear, leading to the injury of a key weapon for CJ Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans, who struggled during practice days.

Which key Texans player could miss the game against the Chiefs?

Houston’s key weapon who may not play against Andy Reid‘s Chiefs is none other than running back Joe Mixon, who is questionable for Saturday’s game with an ankle injury. The issue was discovered during Wednesday’s practice, and the 28-year-old veteran was not involved in Thursday’s practice.

Joe Mixon of the Houston Texans in Wild Card round game against the Chargers

Mixon is an important player for the Texans offense

Joe Mixon joined the Houston Texans prior to the 2024 NFL season, signing with the team as a free agent after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals. During the regular season, he accumulated 1,016 yards on 245 carries, averaging 4.15 yards per carry. He also scored 11 touchdowns on the ground, establishing himself as one of the team’s primary offensive weapons.

In the Wild Card Round game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mixon confirmed that he is a key player for the Texans and put on an excellent performance, recording 106 yards on the ground and scoring a touchdown, which was crucial to Houston’s victory.