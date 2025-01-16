Legend Michael Nunn chooses best boxer of all time between Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather

Michael Nunn, a former middleweight champion and one of the most skilled fighters of his generation, shared his thoughts on the age-old debate about the greatest boxer of all time. Despite acknowledging Floyd Mayweather Jr.‘s flawless 50-0 record and technical brilliance, Nunn placed the honor elsewhere.

In a 2023 interview with Vlad TV (via Essentially Sports), he explained why his admiration is firmly rooted in the past, with legends like Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Robinson. “I’m just a Muhammad Ali guy, and a Sugar Ray Robinson guy. Even a Sugar [Ray] Leonard guy,” Nunn said.

However, Nunn said that Mayweather is a “great fighter” and acknowledged his 50-0 record as “a crown achievement moment,” while expanding more on their relationship. “I say Floyd is my dear friend. I’m not saying anything against him,” he said.

“Because he thinks I’m one of the best fighters, well, I’m one of his favorite fighters, and he’s definitely one of my favorite fighters, you know,” Nunn added, underscoring the camaraderie between the two boxing greats.

Ali arrives at the 20th Annual “Midsummer Night’s Magic Awards Dinner” (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Nunn himself knows greatness firsthand. Known as “Second to Nunn,” the former champion was renowned for his speed, skill, and southpaw style. During his prime in the late 1980s and early 1990s, he captured titles in multiple weight classes and defeated top contenders. However, his career ended when he was sentenced to 24 years in prison for drug trafficking in 2004, being released in 2019.

The greatest boxer of all time: More than boxing?

When it comes to determining who is the “greatest boxer of all time”, there’s always other factors that are taken into account, apart from numbers: legacy, impact, technique and more. In that sense, Ali’s legacy went more beyond impressive bouts.

Ali was not just a boxer but a cultural icon, also known for his activism and defense of civil rights, inspiring millions around the world and leaving an indelible mark on history.