Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a non-contact injury, and while he avoided a major ailment, he could still be out for a long while.

The Milwaukee Bucks survived a big health scare, but they’re not in the clear yet. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s non-contact injury was deemed a calf strain, and his MRI didn’t reveal any damage to his Achilles tendon.

Nonetheless, it might take a while before he’s back this NBA season. The Bucks must be extremely cautious with their franchise superstar, even if that means having him miss time in the playoffs.

According to sports injury expert and certified athletic trainer Jeff Stotts, he could be looking at a minimum of two weeks on the shelf before getting cleared to get back on the court.

Giannis Could Miss At Least Two Weeks

“Sounds like he has a low-grade calf strain (likely involving the soleus). That would suggest a two-week absence is likely.There will be an elevated risk for recurrence or aggravation for the immediate future as well,” Stotts told Heavy Sports.

Of course, the Play-In Tournament could give him some more time to get ready. The first round of the playoffs won’t start until April 20, so he’ll have at least ten days to get some rest.

Then again, it’s not the first time a calf injury has led to a much bigger ailment. Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a calf injury before tearing his Achilles, and the same was the case with New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers.

Giannis is an explosive athlete who relies on his strength, power, and hops, and he’s rarely efficient when he cannot impose his will and his phsyicality. He cannot afford to be out there unless he’s 100%.

And with the history of major injuries after minor calf ailments, perhaps the Bucks could be leaning towards shutting him down for the season, as an Achilles injury at this point in the year could have him miss most of the upcoming campaign as well.