The wait is over. The NBA season cannot start soon enough, as Damian Lillard has finally found a new home: The Milwaukee Bucks. Notably, it was a shocking turn of events, as most analysts thought he would go to the Miami Heat.

Perhaps the Portland Trail Blazers wanted to make a statement and prove a point by not sending him to his preferred destination. They still did right by him by sending him to a championship contender, just not the one he wanted.

As for the Phoenix Suns, getting into this deal is yet another uber-aggressive move of the Mat Ishbia regime. But who else was involved in this trade? Let’s break it down.

Damian Lillard Trade: All Teams And Players Involved

Bucks get – Damian Lillard

Blazers get – Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 1st-round pick

Suns get – Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson

The Blazers got a former first-overall pick to round up their young core, all while potentially landing more first-round picks after sending Jrue Holiday to a contender.

The Suns added more depth and a big man who’s better suited for Frank Vogel’s system. The Bucks, on the other hand, should be the undisputed clear-cut candidate to come out of the East now.