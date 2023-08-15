The Los Angeles Lakers finally seem to be in a position to succeed after so many years. Darvin Ham didn’t have an easy job at the beginning, but eventually, he came close to taking the team to the 2023 NBA Finals.

The purple and gold struggled to get results in his first months as head coach, until Rob Pelinka fixed the roster at the February trade deadline. The GM continued to make changes this offseason and it looks like the chances to win are real.

LeBron James is staying, Anthony Davis signed an extension and other key contributors are back. The Lakers have more depth now, which is why Ham believes they can win the championship.

Darvin Ham says depth could be key for the Lakers

“Absolutely [I think we’re close to a championship team],” Ham told ESPN. “We have leadership like LeBron James and Anthony Davis; some of the talent we were able to bring back in Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell.

“Then, you think about the guys we added in Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes. I think the sky is the limit for what we will be able to do. I think we added a lot of depth, a lot of guys that have skill, size and athleticism, so I look forward to all of that coming together.”

The Lakers have interesting options behind their starting lineup, which is always necessary for a team with serious aspirations. The season is still a few months away from us, but it’s safe to say James and company have reasons for optimism.