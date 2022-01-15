The Philadelphia 76ers have engaged with talks with nearly every team in the NBA regarding Ben Simmons' availability. Simmons wants to leave and the Sixers don't exactly need him, yet they refuse to let him go at a discount.

Those talks could ramp up and escalate quickly as the trade deadline zooms in. Desperate teams could look to make a big move and trade for Simmons, even if that means meeting Daryl Morey's steep price.

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly been on the mix to trade for Simmons for quite a while, which would mean parting ways with De'Aaron Fox. That's why, following a big performance against the Lakers, the Kentucky product opened up on his situation.

De'Aaron Fox Reacts To Trade Rumors Involving Him And Ben Simmons

“You definitely think about potentially being traded because we are struggling,” Fox told Yahoo Sports. “If you do have a change of scenery, it changes everything. I’ve been here for five years. I’ve built a life here, a family here. But once I’m on the court, all that is out the window. You’re not thinking about anything else that can happen outside of your control. But I’ve been through some deadlines. I’ve seen people get traded at the last second. You try not to think about it, but you know it’s a business and anything can happen. I’m not sure what’s going to happen. Obviously, you see reports on Twitter. Am I worried about it? No. Can it happen? Yeah, it can definitely happen.”

Fox is one of the best young point guards in the league and his electric play and playmaking could certainly help the Sixers reach the NBA Finals, while Simmons could get a fresh start once and for all. Now, whether Morey will finally accept a deal for Simmons remains to be seen.