The NBA's all-time greatest troublemaker made the news again. Dennis Rodman got into a run-in with airport cops for refusing to wear a mask.

Dennis Rodman is one of the most unique characters of all time, and we're not talking just about NBA history. This is a guy who's friends with both Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, to say the least.

No one tells Rodman what to do or where to do it. He even left the Chicago Bulls to party hard in Las Vegas and make WWE appearances. He lives life on his own terms and won't cave into anyone's demands.

That troublemaking nature was once again at a full display several hours ago. According to a report by TMZ, the former NBA Champion had a bit of a run-in with cops at the airport for refusing to wear a mask.

(Transcript via TMZ)

"Rodman flew from L.A. to Ft. Lauderdale Monday morning, and was allegedly told several times to put his mask back on by JetBlue staffers. Law enforcement sources tell us Rodman would first oblige, but then pull the mask down, citing he was having trouble breathing.

Deputies from the Broward Co. Sheriff's Office spoke to Rodman upon landing, we're told he was cooperative and, in the end, they cut him loose, letting him leave on his own without citing him.

An eyewitness on the flight says Rodman was in first-class ... and was asked 4 different times to keep his face covering over his mouth and nose. We're told he constantly lowered it to his chin, and wouldn't immediately put it back on when asked."

Let's be honest for a second: Masks kind of suck. Then again, they provide much-needed protection at a time where COVID cases are once again on the rise. Also, it's the rules and we have to abide by them.

But hey, it's Dennis Rodman we're talking about.