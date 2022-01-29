Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman doesn't buy the narrative of Scottie Pippen's beef with Michael Jordan. Check out what he said about his former teammates' relationship.

Michael Jordan is considered by some as the greatest player in NBA history and for very good reasons. But as great as he was, he admits that he wouldn't have found the same success if he didn't have Scottie Pippen by his side.

For decades, analysts and fans alike gave Pippen his flowers. He got praise and recognition for his contributions to the two three-peats and was even considered one of the greatest two-way players of all time.

Nonetheless, Pippen still grew sick and tired of living in Jordan's shadow. He didn't like how he was portrayed in 'The Last Dance', so he told his side of his story in his new book, pretty much ripping and calling out Jordan on every single paragraph.

Dennis Rodman Says Scottie Pippen Is Just Jealous Of Michael Jordan

That's why Dennis Rodman, who saw how they dealt with each other firsthand, took some time to call BS on Pippen's words. Per The Worm, there's nothing more to it than Pippen's jealousy of Jordan.

"The book, I don’t know what to say about that," Rodman told Cinema Blend. "I lived with those guys for four years, and I never saw that. But I just think Scottie is so hurt, because he wants to get that recognition with Michael. Because he grew up with Mike and that whole 11 years they played together with each other, and he [disliked] the fact that Michael got $10 million for that documentary, he got nothing. I didn’t care about getting shit. I didn’t care about the money. … That’s between [Michael] and Scottie."

Pippen Says Jordan Ruined Basketball

Scottie has shared some bold and questionable takes about Jordan's impact and personality, going as far as to say that he - of all people - had ruined basketball:

“I may go as far to say Mike ruined basketball. In the 80s on the playgrounds, you’d have everyone moving the ball around — passing to help the team. That stopped in the 90s. Kids wanted to be ‘Like Mike.’ Well, Mike didn’t want to pass — didn’t want to rebound, or defend the best player," Pippen wrote in his book. "He wanted everything done for him. That’s why I always believed LeBron James was the greatest player this game has ever seen — he does everything and embodies what the game is truly about."

Michael Jordan has yet to address Pippen's comments and he's not likely to engage in that back and forth. Even so, it's sad to see Scottie going out this way, and several fans have lost all respect for what was once considered one of the best players of all time.