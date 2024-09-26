Denver Nuggets' Russell Westbrook taps into Kobe Bryant mentality for unruly fans

Russell Westbrook will be one of the new faces of the Denver Nuggets, and will look towards Kobe Bryant to silence his biggest critics.

Russell Westbrook, at 35, is getting a new lease on life by joining the Denver Nuggets. He played 68 games for his previous team, the LA Clippers, starting in only 11 of them.

At the tail end of a career that saw Westbrook win the MVP award in 2017 and play in nine All-Star games, the two-time NBA scoring champion knows he is in Denver to set an example and bring his experience to the team.

In speaking on media day, Westbrook was asked about how fans might treat him after being a menace against the Nuggets for so many years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russell Westbrook Talks About Playing Now with the Denver Nuggets



“I don’t know if it’s public enemy number one,” Westbrook responded to the question. “I think, this is how I look at it. Over my course of my career, a lot of times I’ve been booed and all that stuff everywhere else, but I take it as a sign of respect, just like the late Kobe Bryant. When people boo you, they understand it’s a level of respect, and there’s a reason.

“If people don’t say anything, then you should be worried. And for me, I take it as a level of respect, and I’m grateful now to be a part of the loud and yell and screaming, and my job is to make them scream louder and have fun and enjoy the game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last season, the Nuggets finished in the Conference Semifinals, losing the series to Minnesota 4-3. The new NBA season starts on October 22nd, the Nuggets will begin their campaign against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the 24th.

Advertisement