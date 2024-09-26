Trending topics:
NBA

NBA Rumors: Lakers GM reveals surprising moment between LeBron James, Bronny in practice

Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka shares details about the relationship between LeBron and Bronny James.

General Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2024 in El Segundo, California.
© hoto by Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesGeneral Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

Rob Pelinka, General Manager of the Los Angeles Lakers, has provided information about the team and its plans for next season. During a press conference, Pelinka spoke about the relationship between LeBron James and his son Bronny, as well as the possibility of making changes to the roster for the upcoming NBA season.

Pelinka stressed the importance of developing young players and building a long-term, sustainable team. While acknowledging that the window of opportunity to win a championship with LeBron James and Anthony Davis is limited, he assured that the team is committed to competing at the highest level.

Pelinka said he is willing to consider any move that could improve the team in the long term. However, he also stressed that it is important to be cautious and avoid impulsive decisions. Pelinka even shared a funny anecdote about LeBron and Bronny James during a workout.

Advertisement

According to Senior NBA reporter Jovan Buha via X (formerly Twitter), Rob Pelinka says that Bronny James switched onto LeBron James in a scrimmage yesterday, and LeBron took him baseline and finished with an up-and-under, followed by some trash talk.

LeBron James #6 of Team United States high fives his son and NBA player Bronny James after Team United States’ victory against Team France during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LeBron James #6 of Team United States high fives his son and NBA player Bronny James after Team United States’ victory against Team France during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Lakers’ path forward: Building a sustainable future

The Lakers have a talented and competitive team, but they still face challenges to reach the level of the best teams in the NBA. The addition of young players and the development of existing talents will be critical to the future success of the team.

NBA News: JJ Redick confirms Lakers lineup with LeBron James, what about Bronny?

see also

NBA News: JJ Redick confirms Lakers lineup with LeBron James, what about Bronny?

“I think the philosophy that J.J. and I are aligned on is we want to build sustainable Lakers excellence,”Pelinka said. I think when you talk about moves, you can make a move that backfires. I think every GM has made a trade that they say, ‘Ah, that one wasn’t ideal.’ But every lens that we look through has to lead to sustainable Lakers excellence.”

Advertisement

So, the direct answer to your question is yes, we would do a trade with both picks if that will lead to sustainable Lakers excellence. We would also use one pick to make a marginal upgrade if we felt like it was the right thing to do. We looked long and hard and did a lot of work at seeing if there were ways to increase the overall roster talent this offseason, and the right move didn’t present itself. It’s not an excuse to say we have a different system that is more of a limiting system for trades and moves, and so there’s just less of a supply for opportunities. But we will continue to study and scour the marketplace, and if the right move presents itself that leads to long-term Lakers excellence and improves our team this season, we’ll pull the trigger,” Pelinka added.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani shares his thoughts on the passion of Dodgers fans
MLB

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani shares his thoughts on the passion of Dodgers fans

NFL News: Andy Reid has important request for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after making big roster move
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid has important request for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after making big roster move

NFL News: Steelers QB Justin Fields makes something clear on Russell Wilson amid starting job dispute
NFL

NFL News: Steelers QB Justin Fields makes something clear on Russell Wilson amid starting job dispute

Christian Pulisic a ‘technical leader’ at AC Milan
Soccer

Christian Pulisic a ‘technical leader’ at AC Milan

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo