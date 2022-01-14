Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena this Saturday, January 15. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

This is possibly one of the most attractive duels on Saturday, since both teams are fighting for sixth position in the Western Conference (the last one that offers a direct place in the Playoffs without having to play the Play-in). On one hand, the Denver Nuggets, with a record of 21-19, remain sixth and only one victory behind the fifth, the Dallas Mavericks.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Lakers, a team that has been disappointing so far since its squad has many stars, so it was expected to fight for first place and not for the sixth. However, they now have the opportunity to beat a direct rival such as the Nuggets and enter the direct qualifying zone for the Playoffs.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Live Stream: FuboTV

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will play this Saturday, January 15 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Ball Arena will be the first between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be a game of great interest since the two franchises will play for sixth position, the last place that will allow them to go directly to the Playoffs.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Saturday, January 15, at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBA TV, Altitude, Spectrum SportsNet.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorite yet, but they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. However, those who are chosen as favorites will most likely be so by very little difference since they are two very even teams.

