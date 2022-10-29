Detroit Pistons will face Golden State Warriors in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors will visit Detroit Pistons for a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Detroit Pistons have had a very bad start to the season. Along with the Orlando Magic, they are the worst teams in the Eastern Conference and everything seems to indicate that in this 2022/2023 it will be quite similar to 2021/2022. They've made some changes to their roster, though at the moment it doesn't seem like enough to improve on last season's 14th-place finish in the East.

That is why the favorites to win this game are undoubtedly the Golden State Warriors, who will surely fight for the top spots in the Western Conference. They are the main favorites to win the ring of champions, just like they did last season and they want to continue proving it game by game.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The match between these two rivals will be the first between them in the regular season. It will be a true duel of opposites: the current champions and top favorites to win the title, the Golden State Warriors, will face one of the worst teams of the current season, the Detroit Pistons. Though of course, that difference might not be when they play at Little Caesars Arena.

How to Watch or Live Stream Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors to be played this Sunday, October 30 at the Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is almost a given that the Golden State Warriors will be favored by a wide margin.

