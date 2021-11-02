Detroit Pistons play tonight against Milwaukee Bucks for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Little Caesars Arena in Woodward tonight, November 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). Champions at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Detroit Pistons with bad numbers after six games since they have won only one game against the Orlando Magic at home. The first four games of the season were consecutive losses, most of the games on the road. After this game against the Bucks, they play the 76ers and Nets at home.

The defending champs, the Milwaukee Bucks, lost the last three games, they are suffering a losing streak since October 27. The most recent loss was against the Utah Jazz 95-107 at home, the worst thing is that the three losses were all at home.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Woodward, Detroit.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Detroit Pistons are holding a negative record at 1-5 in the 13th spot of the Eastern Conference, the most recent game being a 91-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on the road. The home record is 1-1 after losing to the Bulls during the first game of the 2021-22 NBA season and with a 110-103 win against the Orlando Magic. Detroit Pistons are scoring an average of 96.2 points per game as the worst offense of the season, and the defense is allowing 107.2 points per game.

Milwaukee Bucks as defending champions are not taking things seriously, the team is struggling to win game in the first week of the season. They lost three games where the team was favorites against Spurs, Timberwolves and Jazz. In the last two losses they scored less than 100 points. Milwaukee Bucks are scoring an average of 108.3 points per game, the defense allows 111.9 points.

Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday are injured, their absence has been noted in the Buck’s recent losses. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 27.3 points per game. The Pistons have Jerami Grant leading with 16 points per game and 35% FG, and only Saddiq Bey comes close to that number with 15.8 PPG and 43% FG.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

Detroit Pistons at home are underdogs against the defending champs, they know they are highly unlikely to win against the road. Milwaukee Bucks are desperate to get out of the losing streak and this game is the perfect opportunity as favorites. The best pick for this NBA game is: Milwaukee Bucks (points to cover 4.5)



FanDuel Detroit Pistons -4.5 Totals 215.5 Milwaukee Bucks +4.5

* Odds via FanDuel.